VERMILLION — Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties (Habitat) will be celebrating the dedications of a new home with the new homeowners, volunteers, city officials, and the community at noon on Wednesday, May 24, at 12 p.m., at 425 Princeton St., Vermillion.
This will be the 46th home completed by the affiliate, and the second in Vermillion.
Homeowners experience immediate benefits from their improved housing situation, and their children are more likely to experience health benefits, too. But for far too many, owning a home is out of reach.
Morgan Kline and Lindsay Covill entered into partnership with Habitat in March 2022 and began the long, and often difficult journey to achieve their dream of homeownership. Working more than 300 hours of sweat equity with the help of the community, family, and friends while having full-time jobs and children is not easy.
“Habitat’s program works because of the investment required by its homeowners. It’s truly a hand-up, not a hand-out,” says Cindy Erlandson, Habitat’s executive director.
