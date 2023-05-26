Ten students from Mount Marty University (MMU) have been selected for a 10-week medical research fellowship offered by the Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (BRIN). This year’s selection is a new record high for the university since becoming one of South Dakota’s BRIN partner institutions in 2003.

The fellowship encourages undergraduate students to follow research careers by exposing them to bench research, hands-on laboratory experiences, daily interactions with faculty and staff, weekly seminars, and research presentations, all at a competitive stipend.

