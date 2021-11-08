Yankton Area Arts (YAA) named the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG) its Art Advocates of the Year at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery on Friday, Nov. 5. The DPQG is currently exhibiting quilts at the art gallery, something they do every two years. The quilts can be viewed through Nov. 19.
YAA Board of Directors members along with Executive Director Julie Amsberry presented the quilters with the honor during the regularly scheduled, monthly artist and exhibit reception.
Amsberry stated, “The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild brightens the spirits of members of our community through their creativity, craftsmanship, and immense generosity. They honor our community’s veterans, children, medical workers, elderly and infirm with their gifts and talents. And they pass down their trade to others willing to learn.”
The Art Advocate distinction is given by the Yankton Area Arts Board of Directors to honor a person or persons who contribute to the arts, advocate for the arts in their everyday lives and have made a significant contribution to the arts in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.