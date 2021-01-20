100 Years Ago
Friday, January 21, 1921
• In the latest “Reported Tests of Holstein-Friesian Cows”, the South Dakota state hospital of Yankton has one of their purebred registered Holsteins listed. This cow, Canary Woodcroft Lass, is reported as having made at the age of three years and two months, an excellent record of 387 pounds of milk and 16,117 pounds of butter fat in seven days.
• There are several changes in local market quotations that will be welcomed by housewives, notably a slump in the prices of laundry soap and eggs. The fine weather has served to stimulate the egg supply apparently, and one store in particular is quoting them at 50 cents a dozen now instead of the 60 cents which they brought last week.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 21, 1946
• Public memorial services for Flight Officer Clarence (Buzz) Cowman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Cowman, of this city, who lost his life in action over Burma on April 30, 1945, were held here Sunday afternoon at the Congregational church, the auditorium being filled with friends, neighbors and comrades of the deceased.
• Wilfred Nelson and family have been spending a few days in Yankton visiting at the home of his brother, Harry Nelson. Both men were recently discharged from service, the former having just returned from a round-the-world tour of duty with the army. The Wilfred Nelsons reside in Chicago. Another brother here is Walter Nelson, also a returned army discharge.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 21, 1971
• Yankton and Freeman High School seniors were named winners today in the Yankton Elks Lodge Youth Leadership Contest. Harry Speece, chairman of the Leadership Contest committee, announced that Rita Wipf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Wipf of Freeman and Leo Cwach Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Cwach of Yankton were the first-place winners in the competition sponsored by Elks Lodge 994 of Yankton.
• Mrs. Betty Mead has been installed as officer in charge at the Meckling Post Office. She has served ten years as clerk in the office. An examination will be announced at a later date to appoint a new clerk.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 21, 1996
• No paper
