River Rat Run Returns At New Location

Yankton’s River Rat Run, is hitting the road, so to speak — but it isn’t going too far away.
The event which has historically been run in Yankton, is set for the first time to be held on the scenic trails surrounding Lewis & Clark Lake.
This year’s event begins at 8 a.m. April 23 at Lewis & Clark Lake’s Gavins Point Area picnic shelter on the east end of the beach parking lot. The half-marathon begins at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the 10K at 8:30 a.m.. This is a chip-timed race.
Organizers recommend that runners check in and pick up their packets the night before, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, at Yankton’s Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, 2404 Broadway Avenue. New registrations will be accepted at ACE during the check-in period.
Registered runners can also check in on the day of the event at the picnic shelter at the Gavins Point Area one hour before the race. Check-in closes 15 minutes prior to each race. No race-day registrations will be accepted. Also, there is no masking requirement.
“We used to start out at Riverside Park, and we’ve been there for 10-12 years,” Bruce Schild, event founder and Chairman of the River Rat Run Committee, told the Press & Dakotan. “This year, we decided to go out by the lake. Shane Bertsch, the (District Park supervisor), was real helpful and gave us just about everything we needed to readjust the courses.”
This year’s race will occur completely within the borders of the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area or around Lake Yankton, event co-organizer and twin brother Brooks Schild told the Press & Dakotan.
The 5K run is set for Lewis & Clark Lake’s trail on the west side of the dam, turning around just past the Midway Beach area. The first leg of the 10K race is the same, but it continues on the trail to the area of the Lewis & Clark Resort before turning back. Meanwhile, the half-marathon continues over the Gavins Point Dam and around Lake Yankton, he said.
“It’ll be fabulous, a great scenic run for everybody,” Brooks said. “The forecast looks like it’s going to be a fabulous as of right now temperature-wise for running. We are looking forward to having a good race.”
As of this writing, there were 150 registered to run in the various races, but organizers are hoping to get from 200-250 participants, which was typical before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruce said.
The River Rat Run is a state-recognized non-profit, and any money made on the race is donated to local causes, he said.
“We donate all of our proceeds after expenses to nonprofit groups,” Bruce said. “Specifically, Science Olympiad; the Yankton track team; we donate to The Center; and the Rich Schild Scholarship at Yankton High School.”
In turn, members of those groups volunteer to help with the River Rat Run, he said.
“That’s where we get the manpower to have the water stations and people standing by the turns to tell runners where to go,” Bruce said.
It takes about 150-200 volunteers to run the event, Brooks said.
“(Also) what people miss sometimes is there are a lot of sponsors that we get, businesses throughout Yankton, and they help put this on because they know we’re bringing in hundreds of people to Yankton to run this race, and who will spend money in our community,” he added.
This year, the sponsors took on providing prizes to winners in the form of gift certificates and gift cards, Bruce said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to finally, after all this COVID, get outside and do something healthy,” he said. “Work off your Easter dinner from the Sunday before.”
“Break that COVID cycle,” Brooks added. “We need some socialization.”
The following local businesses sponsored this year’s River Rat Run: Conkling Distributing, Explorers Credit Union, 9th Street Clothing Co., Muddy Mo’s Coffee House, 605 Running Co., Craizy Daisy’s Gourmet Popcorn, Charlie’s Pizza House, The Chuck Stop, Culligan Water, Burbach’s Countryside Dairy, Scott Family Dentistry, Elkhorn Valley Bank, Avera, Truxedo, First Dakota, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, God’s Crafty Lamb/Lisa Edwards, Press & Dakotan, Modern Woodmen, The Observer, Olson Pest Technicians, Kristin & Chelsee Photography, Larsen Carpet, Hubbs Insurance Agency, Anytime Fitness, Koch Insurance, Culvers, Kevin Guthmiller Insurance Agency, LLC, Dakota Express Inc., and Yankton Antique Mall.
