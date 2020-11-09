Spectator Downsizing

As seasonal temperatures drop and activities move indoors, the number of spectator vouchers issued for Yankton school activities will also drop.
That was the big change in the Yankton School District’s (YSD) Winter Spectator Plan presented to the school board for approval at its Monday night meeting.
The Fall Spectator Plan, limited spectators to six vouchers per event, Activities Director Ryan Mors reminded board members.
“A coach, an athlete, a manager, a statistician or a cheerleader was allowed six vouchers to distribute to anyone they wanted to, and those people could come to our events,” Mors said. “The majority of our fall sports are outdoor activities where there is more room to spread out and more fresh air.”
Mors’ winter spectator plan recommends that vouchers be reduced to four per rostered team member, including boys/girls basketball, wrestling and gymnastics, as well as orchestra, choir and band concerts.
“We would drop it further for basketball doubleheaders, because at a doubleheader, there are four teams involved,” he said. “We would reduce it to two vouchers per person.”
Also, athletic events at Yankton Middle School, which were not limited for the most part this fall, will be limited to two spectators per athlete, he said.
“If things get worse (with COVID), we can make it less. If things improve as the winter goes on, we can make the limitations not as strict as they are right now,” Mors said. “We put that into the plan so we wouldn’t necessarily have to call a school board meeting. Our admin team can make the decision any time to increase or decrease those numbers.”
Masks will still be required at all YSD in-person activities and will continue to be sold for $1 each at the gate for events, he said.
“For the fall sports, the vast majority of people did what we asked,” Mors said. “We considered not allowing people to bring their concessions into the gym, but most people were responsible with that. They pulled their masks down to drink their pop and then they put it back up.”
Most people understand that it’s not about them individually; it’s about the students, he said.
Elementary musical events this winter will be virtual and not necessarily in concert format. High school musical events will be vouchered and managed with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, he said.
“At the high school, our choir director, Angela Larson, has three different choirs,” Mors said. “We are going to bring them in every 30 minutes and they are going to do a 10- to 15-minute concert where we can spread everyone out and they can sing. Then, we’ll bring in the next group.”
YHS Band Director Todd Carr is working out a similar arrangement with the two bands he directs, Mors said.
“We’ll bring in one group of parents associated with one of the bands and then we’ll bring in the other band and their families,” he said. “We’ll do the orchestra all at once, because that is a much smaller group.”
Mors said the fall spectator plan, which he presented to the board in August, has been largely successful. Its purpose was to keep students and staff safe and in school, and to allow students to participate in all available activities.
“We are almost through the fall season,” he said. “Our volleyball team is in the SoDak 16 game this Thursday. We have 10 fall varsity sports and we were able to complete all those seasons in their entirety”
Also Monday, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle thanked YSD bus driver Dale Bromley for his role recently in preventing a collision between the school bus he was driving and a grain truck.
“Had it not been for Dale Bromley, it could have been a terrible event,” Kindle said. “I watched the video — as much as I didn’t want to — just to see Dale’s actions. Not only did he avoid a head-on collision, he was calm, he was collected and there was no panic on the bus.”
Bromley, who attended Monday’s meeting, was applauded.
The board also received several updates Monday:
• YSD parent Heather Thomas shared her sixth grader’s positive experience with the district’s new distance-learning program;
• YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz showed the school board the 5Cast financial analytics dashboard that will replace the many spreadsheets he has used to organize YSD’s data;
• Elementary Technology Integrationist and Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes gave the school board a tour of the digital interface the district’s elementary students are using to access their work;
• Valnes also reviewed the latest school district Report Card;
• Stewart Elementary School Counselor Andrea Wright updated the board on the grant from Bridging Yankton and how it was used to update the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum at the elementary level;
• Tom Stanage and Tami Ambroson of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Service told the board about the implementation of telehealth for students at Yankton’s middle and high schools.
