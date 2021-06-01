Accidents
• A report was received at 10:20 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:10 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 23rd St.
• A report was received at 6:49 a.m. Monday of a vehicle-versus-retaining wall accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:38 a.m. Monday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:03 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:13 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:51 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Burleigh St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:50 a.m. a.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on West City Limits Road.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:32 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:04 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:17 a.m. Saturday of a car-versus-calf accident on 306th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:32 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 46.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:20 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:51 a.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday of a car-versus-deer accident on 306th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.