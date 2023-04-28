TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Democratic Party will meet this Wednesday, May 3, at the Kitchen Table Restaurant in Tyndall. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Election of officers, plans for Czech Days, voter registration drive and other topics will be on the agenda. Also, the District 19 chair and co chair will be elected at this meeting.
