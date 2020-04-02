Yankton Boy Scout Troop No. 133 has canceled its monthly scrap newspaper and aluminum can collection that was to be held on Saturday April 4. They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but they are being mindful of the safety of the Scouts and community.
For more information about the newspaper and aluminum can collection, call: Greg 605-857-9396 or Vern 605-760-5627. Your cooperation is appreciated in not dropping papers off at any time without making prior arrangements.
