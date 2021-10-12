Yankton County reported 16 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county also saw 14 new recoveries, with the number of active cases rising to 145.
Meanwhile, the state posted 429 new cases and six new deaths, raising the pandemic death toll to 2,177. None of the deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state dropped for the ninth straight reporting day, falling to 6,539 (-50 from Friday; the DOH did not issue an update Monday).
Active hospitalizations fell to 202, down 11 from Friday. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported.
Also locally, Union County posted 16 new cases and saw its number of active cases climb to 95, the highest level since Jan. 26.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Tuesday included: Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +6; and Turner County, +2.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday reported 12 active cases (all students), down two from Friday. There were 18 people in quarantine/isolation (0 change), one of whom was on campus (0 change).
Meanwhile, Mount Marty University, which posted its first active COVID case on the Yankton campus late last Friday, reported its second case late Tuesday afternoon. Both cases are listed as students.
In the DOH’s weekly update of community spread across the state, Clay County was raised to high community spread, while Bon Homme and Douglas counties were lowered to substantial community spread. Turner County remained at substantial community spread. Statewide, 54 of the 66 counties were listed as high community spread, down one from last week.
