Ready for a fun evening of painting and snacking? Yankton Community Library will host a “Canvas & Charcuterie” event for adults on Friday, July 15, starting at 6 p.m.
Participants can create a watercolor masterpiece while sampling various charcuterie board offerings. A charcuterie expert from Hy-Vee will also be on hand to give participants tips on how to create their own tasty boards.
Join the staff for a night of delicious food, fun door prizes and unique art. A fee will be required at time of registration. Spaces are limited.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
