Update: Noem Revs Up Supports At Saturday Yankton Event
Gov. Kristi Noem made a stop in Yankton at JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge Saturday to motivate voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

In the final stretch before Election Day, Gov. Kristi Noem visited Yankton, talking about the issues and the importance of getting people to the polls to vote.

“This race is tighter than it should be, and it’s tight because people aren’t paying attention,” Noem told a room full of supporters at JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge in Yankton Saturday. “They think that it’s an easy race, that there’s nothing to worry about.”

