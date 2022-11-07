Update: Noem Revs Up Supports At Saturday Yankton Event

In the final stretch before Election Day, Gov. Kristi Noem visited Yankton, talking about the issues and the importance of getting people to the polls to vote.
“This race is tighter than it should be, and it’s tight because people aren’t paying attention,” Noem told a room full of supporters at JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge in Yankton Saturday. “They think that it’s an easy race, that there’s nothing to worry about.”
Noem believes individuals who moved to South Dakota in the last two or three years will vote for her because they wanted to live somewhere where the government respected them, she said.
“They wanted to live somewhere that they could be free,” Noem said. “It’s the people that have always lived here that are kind of taking it for granted, that maybe got upset about one issue, one bill, one thing that’s on the ballot, and then forgetting about the 90% of other issues that we all agree on.”
Also, Republicans aren’t motivated to go out and talk to their neighbors as politics have gotten divisive and ugly, she added.
“Frankly, ever since COVID-19 when the national press started kicking me in the head every day, they moved national reporters to the state to beat me up and they have dumped millions of dollars on my head to try to convince every leader and every governor to never do what Kristi Noem did by keeping her state open and by keeping businesses open and kids in the classroom,” she said. “So, I want to ask for your help.”
Though South Dakota is doing “amazing,” polls show that only about 52% of residents think it’s going in the right direction, she said.
“I’m shocked by that, because in the state of South Dakota, we have the No. 1 economy in the country,” Noem said. “We have businesses moving here; our businesses that are here are thriving; and incomes are going up here faster than anywhere else in the nation. In fact, our incomes have gone up 21% in just the last two years.”
Despite an increase in total non-farm employment of 2.6% over a year ago and an unemployment rate of 2.3%, the seventh lowest in the nation, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota’s rank economically is 15th in the nation, according to U.S. News, up from 20th in 2019.
“Our kids are outperforming students from any other state,” she said. “We have less than 700 people in the entire state of South Dakota that are on unemployment. Everybody here gets up and they go to work, and that’s something that we appreciate and value in the state of South Dakota.”
Noem also reiterated previous statements regarding Democratic rival Jamie Smith’s desire to “look for more things to tax,” she said.
During Smith’s visit to Yankton last week, he made a point of telling supporters that he was proposing to tax marijuana “when” it was legalized and said he was quoted by Noem out of context.
Under her governorship, South Dakota has become permanently financially stable, Noem said, adding that rather than looking for more things to tax, she is working on repealing the sales tax on groceries, the biggest tax cut in South Dakota history, she said.
Noem told supporters that people don’t necessarily recognize the differences between her and Smith.
“We could not be more different in the decisions that we made,” she said. “Jamie was the one attacking me for two years for not shutting down the state of South Dakota, … sending letters, talking to the press, telling them I was wrong.”
She said Smith wanted to mandate masking in schools, require that people be vaccinated or lose their jobs, block Noem’s bills to keep critical race theory (CRT) out of the classrooms, and voted against protecting girls’ sports.
She mentioned Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who through his executive orders lifted that state’s vaccine and mask mandates and barred CRT from the classrooms, Noem said.
“Overnight, Glenn Youngkin changed life in Virginia,” she said. “Jamie can do that here in South Dakota overnight, too. With his approach to government and his willingness to break the Constitution, he could issue executive orders that could change here overnight, his first day in the governor’s office.”
People are coming to South Dakota, not for the beaches or for the January weather, but to be like the people here, and that’s the best way to grow, Noem said.
“It is really Important that here, in this state, we recognize the threat we are under from Joe Biden’s White House. Every day, I get up and I defend this state,” she said. “You have no idea the kinds of things that they are cutting: our timber contracts, our veterans services, and now, because we passed a girls sports bill, they want to take away all of the lunch money for our poorest kids in the state.”
Noem was referring to proposed changes to Title IX to include protection of transgender students in public schools. Schools found in violation of Title IX would lose access to free and reduced lunches for children of low-income families.
She also criticized the Biden administration’s approach to border security with Mexico.
“We just have a president that is embracing an open border. Listen, 90% of drugs in this state are coming over that border because we have a president that is breaking federal law and endangering our entire nation,” she said. “We’ve got somebody running for governor here who would let him do it every day of the week and talk about something else rather than really what’s threatening our future.”
There are outside forces that want to come in and beat her in the race for governor, Noem said.
They do it, she said, “to show every other governor, ‘Don’t do what Kristi Noem did. She got beat.’ The problem with the public is that they read a headline two or three times and they start to think it’s true. … Do your research.”
