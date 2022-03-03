A Care of Photographs Workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center.
Photographs, as much as we wish they would, were not made to last forever. Learn how environmental factors like light, humidity and temperature affect photographs and how to minimize their effects over time.
Participants in the workshop are encouraged to bring their own photos with which to work. The class covers basic handling and care, the proper supplies to use and includes demonstrations.
There is a fee for this workshop.
Register by March 7 with Rob Marlow at 605-665-3898, ext. 204
