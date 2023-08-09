The following events are scheduled at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
• 3-4:30 p.m. — TRACKS AND FURS: Learn to identify several mammals in the area by their tracks and furs. Then create a track of your own to take home. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — NATURE BINGO: Join the naturalists for some fun games of bingo with prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 8:30-9 p.m. — OUTDOOR MOVIE: Watch a movie under the stars as you enjoy the evening outdoors. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up; pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavins Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up; pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton
• 2-3:30 p.m. — WALL POCKETS: Learn about the Native American culture as you create your own wall pocket out of clay. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7-8 p.m. — GO FISH POKER RUN: Bring your bikes and get ready to take an evening ride around Midway collecting Go Fish cards along the way. Prizes and Smores at the end of the ride. Meet at the Midway Beach Parking Lot.
SUNDAY AUGUST 13
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
