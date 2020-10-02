PIERRE — Chief Justice David Gilbertson of the South Dakota Supreme Court has announced that the Supreme Court will hold its October 2020 Term of Court at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law.
The Court will hear oral arguments in three cases Oct. 5-7. Court will open at 9 a.m. and cases will commence on the hour. The sessions will be held in the Courtroom at the Knudson School of Law, on the campus of the University of South Dakota, 414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion. Booklets containing a schedule of the cases to be heard and a short synopsis of each case, as well as biographical information on the Justices and a short summary of appellate procedure will be available for persons attending any of the court’s sessions.
Chief Justice Gilbertson extends a special invitation to the residents of Vermillion and area communities to attend any of the court’s sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.