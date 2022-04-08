SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Vermillion is excited to host its annual Easter Egg hunt this year on Wednesday, April 13.
The hunt will be split into three different times and locations, depending on children’s ages. Hunts will be held at the following times and locations:
• 5 p.m. (children 1-2 years old) — Location: Care Center Courtyard, Jane Street
• 5:10 p.m. (children 3-4 years old) — Location: Care Center entrance, 125 Walker Street
• 5:20 p.m. (children 5-6 years old) — Location: Grass lot across from Dakota Gardens
The hunt is free, but participants are asked to bring their own baskets. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to Thursday, April 14, at the same times and locations.
