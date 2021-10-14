Jared Finck will play with his brother Joshua at the Finck Family Benefit at Market at the Meridian, located at the corner of Second St. and Douglas Ave., from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The benefit is being held at the Market to honor the life of a vendor Celesta Rose Finck. Most people knew her as the “flower lady” with the well-behaved children. Celeste died in January of cancer, but her husband Joshua felt that being at the Market would honor her memory.
Steve Huff, attorney and master chef, formulated the idea after speaking to Rosamary Gilligan who sold flowers in her daughter’s place this year. He presented the idea to board member Paul Harens. Huff will provide hotdogs and brats for a free-will donation. Harens and other vendors have contributed items for a silent auction. More contributions came in as word spread.
Jared Finck, Celesta’s brother-in-law, offered his services to play at the event. He started playing instruments when he was 12 years old and played a lot of music with Joshua growing up. Jared recorded an instrumental bluegrass CD in Nashville at age 18 and plans to move to Nashville this spring to pursue music.
