PIERRE — South Dakota has kicked off a nationwide law enforcement recruitment campaign with the primary goal to fill open positions within the Departments of Public Safety, Corrections, and Game, Fish and Parks.
“In South Dakota, we salute law enforcement for their hard work to keep our communities safe and strong,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “While other states and cities are demonizing law enforcement officials, South Dakota is going to take a different path. We respect the work public safety officials are doing to keep our communities safe and welcome you to come join us.”
The career opportunities available today in South Dakota are ideal for individuals who want to live, work, and play in a state that respects freedom and personal responsibility. The State of South Dakota offers a competitive benefits package for employees and has the friendliest tax environment in the country.
“Attracting and retaining the right people in state government is a high priority,” said Commissioner Darin Seeley of the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. “Nowhere is the importance of experience and dedication to service more important than in public safety positions like these.”
Visit https://bhr.sd.gov/lejobs/ to learn more.
