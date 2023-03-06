HURON — Elena Andrews emerged victorious as the top orator in the final round of competition of The South Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest” in Huron this past weekend. Elena is the daughter of Michelle and Jim Andrews of Beresford.

First, contestants were required to deliver a prepared oration of 8-10 minutes on the U.S. Constitution. Second, a constitutional topic was assigned to the contestants and a 3- to 5-minute extemporaneous oration was required on that topic. They were allowed five minutes of preparation time.

