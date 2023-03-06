HURON — Elena Andrews emerged victorious as the top orator in the final round of competition of The South Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest” in Huron this past weekend. Elena is the daughter of Michelle and Jim Andrews of Beresford.
First, contestants were required to deliver a prepared oration of 8-10 minutes on the U.S. Constitution. Second, a constitutional topic was assigned to the contestants and a 3- to 5-minute extemporaneous oration was required on that topic. They were allowed five minutes of preparation time.
Each of the five contestants in the finals had previously won competition at the local and district levels of competition. Those eligible to compete at the finals this past weekend and their placings were: Elena Andrews, Beresford — 1st place trophy and $1500; Reagan Blackburn, Aberdeen — 2nd place trophy and $1000; Callister Grimsley, Spearfish — 3rd place trophy and $500; and finalists Alex Vonderau, Rapid City, and Jordan Musser, Colome, each received a state finalist trophy and $200.
Elena will also receive a plaque to be displayed in her high school’s trophy case as the first-place winner of the state contest. She will have the opportunity to represent The South Dakota American Legion at the National Contest, to be held April 21-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Elena will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship for participating in the first round of competition at the national level and an additional $2,000 if she advances to the second round of national competition but does not make it into the final round. Scholarship awards possible in the national level competition are $25,000 for first place, $22,500 for second place, and $20,000 for third place.
Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills. For their endeavors, they are rewarded with substantial scholarships if winning at the National level.
