South Dakota recorded 211 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,900. There were no new deaths reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active case rose for the eighth straight day, rising to 2,158.
Active hospitalizations dipped to 72, the lowest level since Sept. 8.
Yankton County reported two new cases and no new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 42. Two new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported.
Other area counties posting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+1), Turner (+3) and Union (+6) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+4), Dixon (+3) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 207 new infections and one new death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,113.
