100 Years Ago
Friday, December 3, 1920
• The Yankton Sages and Kings met, organized and christened themselves at the Gurney seed house last evening. They are the chess players of Yankton. The attendance last evening and word from those unable to come indicated that the membership in the organization would number 25 to 30.
• The Gurney mill — formerly the Excelsior properties – is grinding corn meal, cracked ground feeds, etc. this week after its weeks of idleness during the transfer of ownership.
DEC. 3: 75 Years Ago
Monday, December 3, 1945
• Yankton’s largest timepiece, the eight-day clock above the county court house, was stopped by heavy snow at six o’clock Saturday evening. The large clock, which was first started at 11 a.m. on January 15, 1912, has stopped on other occasions during its long career – the last time being two years ago when it was suffering a case of “mechanical failure.”
• Music on the James Brown Memorial organ in Forbes Hall auditorium at Yankton college will be played next Thursday evening by one of the country’s most widely recognized organists, Dr. Frank Asper of Salt Lake City Tabernacle fame.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 3, 1970
• The only undefeated and united major South Dakota High School football team this year was the Yankton High School Bucks who powered their way to a nine-0 record and another ESD grid title for veteran Coach Max Hawk. The feat earned the “Team of the Year” title for the talented group of athletes, awarded them by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.
• The total number of visitors to Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake through Nov. 30 this year was 2,513,561, an increase of 224,187 from 2,289,374 during the first 11 months last year, or about 10 percent, according to estimates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 3, 1995
- No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.