100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 19, 1922
• A reduced railroad rate of a fare and a half into Yankton for the county fair August 29, 30 and 31 was announced today by T.J. Frick of the fair committee. This rate, effective from Platte, Mitchell, Canton, Sioux Falls and Sioux City will stand from August 28 to September 1, according to notification received at local railroad offices this morning.
• Red-fezzed Shriners and their families disported themselves at the mouth of the Jim River yesterday afternoon and evening in the first Shrine Club picnic of the year. There was a program of sports and of eats and there was music while the day was ideal. Music during both afternoon and evening was furnished by the self-styled “Chloroform Four – They Put You To Sleep”. The evening music was provided by E.O. Walgren and Al Madsen of the Dakota Radio Apparatus company.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 19, 1947
• A warning to owners of motor scooters that they are under the same regulations as automobiles and must have headlights, tail lights and licenses was issued today by Chief of Police Lyman Thomas. Police officers have reported several complaints about motor scooters running around the city at night without lights. Several cases of near accidents have been reported.
• Mr. and Mrs. Henry Vedin, of 215 Linn Street, are moving today to establish their residence on a farm near Irene. Occupants of the home will be Mr. and Mrs. Henry Merkel of Crofton, Nebr.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 19, 1972
• Marty Council 1536, Knights of Columbus, will hold its annual picnic for the altar boys of Sacred Heart Parish Tuesday, August 22 at the Pierson Ranch area of Lewis and Clark Lake. The men who serve the Tuesday and Thursday evening masses at the church are heading the committee for arrangements for food and fun.
• The Yankton County Extension Club Fall Council meeting will be held starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22 at the 4-H building; it is announced by Mrs. Adele Peterson, extension home economist. The chairman and secretary of each club, or substitutes for them, will attend, she said. Program booklets and secretary’s booklets will be distributed, as well as meeting report cards and other materials.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 19, 1997
• Derek Miles will get his chance to show the world how high he can fly when he competes for Team USA in the World University Championships, Aug. 20-31, in Cantaina, Italy. Miles, who originally comes from Sacramento, Calif., came to the University of South Dakota vaulting 14-6 in his last year of high school. By his senior year, Miles flew 17-4 ½. Miles recently tied for third at the Drake Relays with a vault of 18-0 ½.
• Katherine French of the Yankton Lions Club has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in recognition of her commitment to serving the world community.
