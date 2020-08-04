• Kenneth Hanson, 35, Yankton, was arrested Monday for violation of a protection order.
• Stephani Johnson, 30, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Lucy Mendoza, 52, Avon, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree theft by insufficient funds check.
• Robert Walsh, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday for leaving the scene of an accident, maintenance of financial responsibility and careless driving.
• Katie Christ, 36, Yankton, was arrested Monday for violation of a conditional bond (no contact in a domestic arrest).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.