SANTEE, Neb. — The Dakota Santee Sioux Nation has announced the honoring of Isanti Dakota ancestors and Vietnam War veterans by proclaiming March 29, 2022, as Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.
Tribal Chairman Roger Trudell, the Santee Sioux Nation and Ohiya Casino & Resort will acknowledge this important day by sponsoring:
• A Veteran’s Ceremony at the Tribal Honoring Monuments on March 29 at 10 a.m. in the Santee Village;
• A Veteran’s Meal Served at the Ohiya Casino Event Center at noon;
• Veteran and Vietnam Veteran Pins will be distributed
The official proclamation of this occasion will be read on this day. Native American veterans hold the highest record of military service per capita of any ethnic group serving in the Vietnam War. The Santee Sioux Nation will recognize the millions of brave Vietnam War soldiers who served with honor, courage, and valor.
All friends, family, and the public are invited and encouraged to attend this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.