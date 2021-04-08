100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 9, 1921
• Yesterday high wind blew up some hard luck for Captain Joseph Giesler of the ferryboat B.A. Douglass, which has been plying between the landings about a mile above Yankton. The boat went aground on the bar on the Nebraska side, just around the path, about 10 o’clock yesterday forenoon, and today was still hung up and with no prospect of getting free at least until the high wind goes down.
• Work will start next Monday on the new residence for Joe Frick, at the corner of Fifth and Capital streets, just south of Sacred Heart church. It is to be a seven room structure, and will cost in the neighborhood of $9,000.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 9, 1946
• Bids received last week on the proposed construction of a swimming pool and bath house were up for discussion at last night’s city commission meeting. No new data or information had been acquired, so they were tabled for a later week in the hopes that some action is possible at that time.
• Governors of three nearby states and an ex-governor participated in the fundraising for local Memorial Hospital. Early estimates show the community has exceeded fundraising goals, aided by the donation of three purebred Hereford bulls. They were each auctioned off, the top bull selling for $825.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 9, 1971
• The Bureau of Indian Affairs has agreed to provide financial assistance to the Oglala Sioux tribe on Pine Ridge in its plans for an education European student tour. The BIA is allocating $13,000 (about $85,000 today) to the tribe for coordinating the tour of Europe for ten students of the Oglala Community School.
• The Yankton Police Department is going to begin an in-service training program this coming Tuesday, with all sergeants and patrolmen required to attend. Sgt. Perk attended the Northwestern Traffic Institute in Evanston, IL, and will be giving training in areas where it is needed by local police to provide citizens a better police service.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 9, 1996
• Several local citizens will give their support of efforts to battle cancer in a one-day benefit called “Grocers Fight Cancer.” Save U More and the Yankton Chapter of the American Cancer Society are joining forces to bring this project to town for a fourth time, which has brought in approximately $2,000 each of the past two years.
• Yankton High School will send 11 representatives to D.C. next week to learn first-hand how American government operates. The students will participate in the Close Up Foundation government studies program, accompanied by high school teacher Doug Pesicka.
