A Yankton County bridge over the James River is once again proving to be an issue.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, the board voted 5-0 to accept a $45,948 bid from Journey Group for repairs to the Johnson Bridge.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said a yearly bridge inspection in August discovered trouble on the bridge, which has seen a number of issues over the last few years.
“Johnson Bridge does have a welded splice joint that is cracked,” Sedlacek said. “If you remember last year, we had one on Fleeg’s (Bridge). … This one is large than the one that was on Fleeg’s.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that this finding shows how necessary annual bridge inspections have become with the county’s aging infrastructure.
“I know last year we had a controversial vote — 3-2 on yearly bridge inspections,” Klimisch said. “This is exactly why we need to have and continue to have annual inspections of these James River bridges. This is an example of catching something early. We don’t want any cracks in it, but we found this one before it got closed down and before it became a danger.”
The Johnson Bridge has seen a number of issues in the last few years. In 2018, the bridge had severe weight restrictions applied due to problems with deterioration before being closed entirely for months when these were continually violated. The bridge also experienced closure during last year’s James River flooding.
A deadline of Jan. 29, 2021, was set for the current round of repairs.
Meanwhile, the next iteration of the Yankton County Commission will help drive the discussion on changes to the county’s agricultural zoning ordinance forward.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also took time to discuss developing a plan for Article 5 amendments. Previous attempts to amend the section fell short earlier this fall.
Commissioner Joseph Healy said he’d like to see action taken soon.
“The changes to Article 5, there’s been a lot of discussion,” Healy said. “It needs to be done sooner than later.”
Chairperson Cheri Loest said that she wanted to set dates for special meetings — at least one morning meeting and one evening meeting — to get public feedback.
While the discussion had originally called for those meetings to be in the coming month, Klimisch pointed out that it may be best to wait to hold the discussions until Commissioner-elect Wanda Howey-Fox has been sworn in.
“She might have some pretty good ideas and the voters voted her in to represent them,” he said. “I would be an advocate of waiting until after she’s seated before we have these conversations.”
The meetings will be officially set at a later date.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Deliberated on the second reading of a rezone for an RV park on Lake Alexis. A number of neighbors raised concerns about the proposal. Due to the length of the discussion, a decision was not made on the matter before press time;
• Approved two plats and a right-of-way request;
• Heard from new Contact Center director Troy Thurman.
