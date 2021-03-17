Schmeckfest: The Wurst Is Yet To Come

FREEMAN — At Schmeckfest, their wurst is best.
That’s “wurst,” as in the thousands of pounds of homemade sausage made and sold annually at Schmeckfest, or “tasting festival.”
The pandemic has forced Schmeckfest’s cancellation for the second consecutive year. However, the sausage and other traditional food will be sold online and available for pickup during the next two weekends.
“Each year, we make the sausage ahead of time so we can put it in the casings, place it in the smoker overnight and then package it for sale,” said Les Rensink, who has worked with the process for three decades.
Last year, Schmeckfest adjusted to the pandemic by using a drive-through process for selling and delivering its sausage and Country Kitchen food items. The drive-through will again be offered this year, taking orders at schmeckfest.com.
South Dakota saw its first COVID-19 cases just ahead of last year’s festival, forcing immediate changes for the sausage making and sales, Rensink said.
“We already had our meat ordered, and we couldn’t return it when COVID broke out. So we went ahead and made the sausage,” he said. “People drove through and picked up the finished product. This year, they started the online sales (for sausage), and it’s been going well so far.”
Orders for both the sausage and Country Kitchen items can be picked up from 1-6 p.m. March 19-20 and 26-27 with curbside delivery at Sterling Hall on the Freeman Academy campus.
“We’re already booked up with online orders for this week, but we’re taking orders for next week,” Rensink said. “Both weekends, you can also stop by during the delivery time to see if there is any sausage left, but there are no promises.”
The Schmeckfest sausage is U.S. Department of Agriculture and state inspected, and it’s made with 100% pork with spices in a natural edible casing, Rensink said. The festival has used the same recipe since 1962.
During a regular year, the committee would produce 10,000-11,000 pounds of sausage. This year, the production has been reduced to 7,200 pounds becausethere won’t be sausage-making demonstrations or the need for 800-1,000 pounds of sausage for the family meals.
Amidst the current challenges, Schmeckfest has received a financial boost.
Don Schenk, whose father graduated from Freeman Academy class of 1914, will match dollar-for-dollar to $50,000 toward revenue lost from Schmeckfest 2021. The donations toward the match had reached $23,515 as of Wednesday, according to the website.
Planning for Schmeckfest begins each fall, said Freeman Academy development director Meranda Van Ningen. Last fall, the Freeman Academy Auxiliary executive committee saw COVID-19 cases on the rise and vaccine details were unknown. In addition, social distancing would be impossible for the indoor events.
“Schmeckfest is the academy’s oldest and largest fundraiser, bringing in just over 10% of the school’s budget,” she said. “This was a very difficult decision to make especially since the loss of revenue for the school could impact our student’s education.”
The current process follows COVID protocols, with groups of 5-8 volunteers handle the sausage preparation and Country Kitchen items in separate rooms.
The Schmeckfest committee remains hopeful of bringing back the full festival next year, including the production of “Matilda the Musical” originally scheduled for 2020, Van Ningen said.
“The musical is largely cast with elementary students. These kids have really grown since last year, so we can only imagine how much more they will grow by March 2022,” she said. “The set has been carefully taken down in hopes ‘Matilda the Musical’ can still be an option for the future.”
As a retired pork producer, Rensink said he likes featuring the Schmeckfest homemade sausage and looks forward to a return to the traditional festival.
“We really enjoy meeting the customers eye to eye,” he said. “We’re proud of our sausage and want people to see how it’s made. We make it right there in front of them. It’s a lot of fun, and I like promoting pork producers.”
Rensink’s six children attended Freeman Academy, and he credits the school with instilling in them with values and experiences that impacted them the rest of their lives. The same goes for other graduates of the school and its predecessor, Freeman Junior College, he said.
The support is always appreciated but even more so now, Van Ningen said.
“The letters of encouragement, our generous donors and the loyal volunteers who have stepped out of their comforts of tradition to make sure we can still provide a small taste of Schmeckfest have all been greatly appreciated,” she said. “We are blessed to have you all.”
