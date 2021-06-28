Weekend Fatal Crashes Claim Three Lives In Area

A trio of one-vehicle crashes over the weekend has claimed three lives in Turner, Union and Yankton counties.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated all three crashes, according to releases from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
• The Turner County crash occurred around 12:49 p.m. Friday two miles west of Lennox, near the intersection of 279th St. and 464th Ave.
The fatal accident claimed the life of the 78-year-old female driver. On Monday, the DPS identified the victim as Mary Rebar of Chancellor.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on 279th St., a gravel road in that area. The driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch and rolled.
Rebar, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the DPS.
• The Union County crash occurred around 3:42 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 29, at a site 15 miles north of Elk Point. The fatal crash claimed the life of the 38-year-old female driver.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2002 Dodge Caravan was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle entered the median, then went across both southbound lanes, into the west ditch and rolled.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
That area of Interstate 29 was closed for about an hour and traffic was rerouted.
• In the weekend’s third fatal crash, one man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Volin, just inside the Yankton-Clay county line.
The accident occurred around 7:09 p.m. Sunday, one-half mile east of Volin near the intersection of Bluff Road and 452nd Ave.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2004 Hummer H2 was eastbound on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Ave., when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
The 61-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Also responding were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Volin, Gayville and Yankton firefighters; and Yankton County EMS.
