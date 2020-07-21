County Applies For PE Grant, Looks At Rehab For Two Bridges

State recommendations may make it more difficult for Yankton County to replace all of its James River bridges in the near future.
Though intending to apply for preliminary engineering (PE) grants for the replacement of three county bridges over the river, the Yankton County Commission only voted to move forward on one — the old Highway 50 bridge near Fleeg’s Roadhouse — by a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Gary Swensen was the lone nay vote.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek told the board that the South Dakota Department of Transportation has started favoring a different approach for bridge replacement.
“We had a discussion with the DOT about this,” Sedlacek said. “It’s been brought to our attention that all bridges must be evaluated for potential rehab prior to any consideration for replacement.”
He recommended going forward with one of the more pressing replacements for the time being.
“I still believe we should go through and apply for a PE grant for Fleeg’s Bridge,” he said. “Fleeg’s is narrow; I’ve mentioned the scour.”
Sedlacek said the PE grants would cost the county roughly $15,000 each and that he believes Fleeg’s Bridge has the best chance of a grant being accepted.
“Jamesville (Bridge) and Johnson (Bridge), there’s a possibility of rehab,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch expressed some concern about not looking at a PE grant for the Jamesville and Johnson bridges given their past.
“This is what I hate — we go down that road, spend $1,500 and decide, ‘Yeah, they need to be replaced,’” Klimisch said. “My concern is both Jamesville and Johnson Bridge have had major repairs within the last couple of years. … If it comes back that they need to be replaced, we’ve lost a whole year.”
Swensen compared another rehabbing effort — especially on the Johnson Bridge — to an old car.
“You can only rebuild a car so many times,” Swesen said.
Chairperson Cheri Loest said it’s best to move forward on the Fleeg’s request, do the evaluations and see where the county stands afterward.
“If the state’s going to drag their feet and we go through the effort knowing full well that they are not looking highly upon two of our bridges being replaced, it seems for naught to do that,” Loest said. “I do think we need to do the evaluation for what it would cost to fix them so they are fully load rated, and if that’s going to be 60-70% of a replacement, then we’re sitting in a better position. If it’s 20-40%, we’re not sitting in a good position.”
The county has already previously applied for a PE grant for the replacement of the Stone Church Bridge and is awaiting the results of that application.
In other business, the commission:
• Heard quarterly reports from a number of county departments.
• Heard a presentation by City of Yankton officials regarding funding requests for shared facilities such as the Yankton Community Library, the Center, the 911 dispatch center and the airport.
• Christy Hauer, director of The Center, gave an update on how The Center is doing in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
• Approved several plats.
• Approved a right of way application.
