Hurley Man Sentenced On Embezzlement Charges

PARKER — As part of a plea deal, a Hurley man has received 180 days in jail and a suspended execution of a five-year prison sentence for embezzling from a livestock organization.
Michael Eugene Ludens, 35, was sentenced in First Circuit Court at the Turner County Courthouse in Parker, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $4,710.32 to the South Dakota Limousin Breeders Association.
The acts occurred between Sept. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2020, in Turner County, according to court records. Ludens initially had pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A Turner County grand jury had indicted Ludens on one count of embezzlement and one count of grand theft, both for more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, from the South Dakota Limousin Breeders Association.
Each count, a Class 4 felony, carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in the state penitentiary, a $20,000 fine and any restitution still owed.
Under the plea deal, Ludens pleaded guilty to the embezzling charge while the state dropped the grand theft charge.
Besides the jail time and restitution, he was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, $116.50 court costs and $132.25 for grand jury transcript costs.
Ludens shall pay the money through the Turner County Clerk of Courts. Starting April 1, he was scheduled to make $200 monthly payments.
The sentence was part of a plea deal between Turner County State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman and Ludens, represented by Sioux Falls attorney Renae Kruse.
Ludens received the suspended execution of a five-year prison sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary, according to court records. The suspension is dependent on his successfully serving five years’ probation and meeting conditions of the court.
In addition, he will serve 180 days in the Turner County Jail in Parker, with 16 days served within six months. The defendant may serve these days over multiple weekend periods, with this jail term not waivable.
The court ordered that Ludens serve the remaining 164 days as follows: 45 days commending Aug. 1, 2021; 45 days commencing Feb. 1, 2022; 45 days commending Aug. 1, 2022; and 29 days commencing Feb. 1, 2023.
The defendant’s court services officer may recommend to the court that any of these jail terms be waived. But unless the court signs a written order waiving any of these jail terms, each of the jail terms shall be served by the defendant.
