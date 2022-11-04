Yankton city officials are going to be keeping a very close eye on how the debate around potential repeal of South Dakota’s food tax plays out after Election Day.
While Democratic legislators and candidates have long sought repeal of the 4% tax on food and a measure even passed the state House in 2022 to do away with the tax before failing in the Senate, Gov. Kristi Noem came out in favor of a repeal in September. No details were offered on how to go about the repeal, what it would look like and calls for a special session to take up the matter were rejected by the governor.
Officials with the City of Yankton are contemplating what a potential repeal could mean.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that a significant portion of the city’s sales tax revenues come from the food tax.
“As part of our sales tax that goes into our general fund, when you buy food, we receive two pennies of that sales tax,” she said. “Our general fund is what funds our police, streets, parks, fire and the city hall services — many of our basic functions as a city. Sometimes we have an additional penny if it’s a packaged food item; that would fall under the BBB (bed, board, booze tax).”
She said that a rough estimate of how much of the city’s sales tax revenues come from the food tax is hard to make.
“It’s in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not close to a million dollars, that would be categorized as food,” she said.
For context, in 2021, the city brought in $11,204,286 in total sales tax revenues. In 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year, the city brought in $9,978,451 in sales tax revenues.
Leon said Yankton’s strategic location also means food taxes are a bigger deal here.
“Yankton is kind of a regional draw for food,” she said. “We get a lot of people who come to Yankton to shop for groceries at Hy-Vee or Walmart or any of the other places that sell groceries.”
She said a lot still isn’t known, but a full repeal without a plan on how to make up for the loss in revenue is a potential worry.
“I don’t know, at this point, if it is repealed, if local jurisdictions have the ability to make any change on that or if it would be statewide,” she said. “My concern would be what those folks in Pierre are saying about the state tax.”
Last week, KELO reported that a full food tax repeal would have an estimated $119.1 million impact statewide.
Leon said even losing the low side of the city revenue estimate could be a huge burden on the general fund with few options to make up for it at the city level.
“We’d either have to find a revenue replacement or we’d have to decide, along with the community, what things we wouldn’t be doing and spending in our general fund. … We can’t impose a new tax without an opt-out of property tax and this is something that would sustain — we’d need an ongoing revenue source, not a one-time source like we would request for a facility. The state really controls that as well. We can’t impose our own tax or make up those two pennies somewhere else without them allowing that.”
She said, as discussions continue, she hopes local municipalities are also included in the discussion.
“I understand the argument about the food tax and that not all states tax food,” she said. “It’s hard — groceries are expensive right now and they’re getting more expensive.”
