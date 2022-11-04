Food Tax Repeal
jackritw - stock.adobe.com

Yankton city officials are going to be keeping a very close eye on how the debate around potential repeal of South Dakota’s food tax plays out after Election Day.

While Democratic legislators and candidates have long sought repeal of the 4% tax on food and a measure even passed the state House in 2022 to do away with the tax before failing in the Senate, Gov. Kristi Noem came out in favor of a repeal in September. No details were offered on how to go about the repeal, what it would look like and calls for a special session to take up the matter were rejected by the governor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.