COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has contracted with Osmose Utilities Service to inspect wood poles used in its distribution, sub transmission and transmission operations throughout the District’s service territory. Crews from the contractors are beginning inspections this month and will be completing the work by July 1.
This process involves ground line excavation, inspection and rehabilitation treatment. Crews will be dressed in high visibility vests, hard hats and will be traveling in Osmose marked pickup trucks with beacon lights.
The inspection program is a proactive approach to finding poles with decay before it’s too late and the poles fail. NPPD will have nearly 11,000 poles inspected this year. The work will include determining what poles may need to be replaced.
Anyone who has questions relating to this activity, call 1-877-ASK-NPPD (1-877-275-6773). A customer service representative will then contact the necessary NPPD personnel to address any issues.
