Bryce Huennekens has been selected as a member of the 2022 Gold Drum and Bugle Corps.
The Gold Drum and Bugle Corps is an Open Class competitive junior drum and bugle corps. Based in Oceanside, California, Gold performs in Drum Corps international competitions. Similar to marching band it is composed of brass instruments, percussion and color guard and takes place in the summer season.
Gold was founded in 2005 with a mission to enrich the educational, social, ethical and philosophical and performing arts in the lives of young adults.
They will be competing in California, Georgia, West Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.
Bryce is a junior at Silverado High School and lives in Las Vegas. He is the son of Matthew and Cristie Huennekens and the grandson of John and Yvonne Huennekens.
