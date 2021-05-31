The Mead Cultural Education Center hosts a monthly speaker series called Feed Your Mind. On Friday, June 4, Dr. Rich Loftus of Mount Marty University will present “Scenes from the Lincoln Tour,” an overview of the life of Abraham Lincoln.
Loftus will give specific references to Lincoln’s role in the sectional debate over slavery and his leadership during the Civil War. The presentation will feature photos taken at various historical sites related to Lincoln’s life, quotes from his speeches, as well as commentary found in secondary sources that shed light on the life and career of one of the most consequential presidents in the history of the United States.
This event starts at noon on June 4 and is free and open to the public.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.