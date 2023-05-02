Yankton Science Olympiad boosters and the Summit Center invite the public to join in on the fun while contributing to the national trip of the Yankton Middle School (YMS) Science Olympiad team to Wichita, Kansas, later this month.
The Cinco de Mayo Zumba Marathon will be held on May 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton. More information is available by calling the Summit at (605) 668-5234 or on their webpage. All proceeds from the event go to the Science Olympiad team.
