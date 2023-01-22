Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest

VERMILLION — State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21, as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street.
According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady, Vermillion police officers were placing one of the drivers under arrest for DUI "when the driver began to resist arrest, pulled a gun from his person and shot himself.
