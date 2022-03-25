INCIDENTS
• The Sheriff’s Department received a report at 12:18 p.m. Thursday of a death in the Menno area.
• The sheriff’s Department received a report at 10:38 p.m. Thursday that a reported runaway was located in Viborg.
• A report was received at 1:07 p.m. Friday of a fraud/scam. The complainant was from Ella Lane.
• A report was received at 11:59 a.m. Friday of a possible sexual assault on St. Benedict Drive.
• A report was received at 9:56 a.m. Friday of vandalism on Mulberry Street.
• A report was received at 3:37 a.m. Friday of a theft on National Street.
• A report was received at 5:47 p.m. Thursday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
