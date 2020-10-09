Randy “Uriah” Luallin thought he was coming to South Dakota for retirement.
But he now finds himself as the sole opponent of Republican Dusty Johnson in the race for South Dakota’s House of Representatives seat.
Running as a Libertarian, he’s hoping to make a case for an alternative to the current two-party system.
A native of Colorado, Luallin moved to Hot Springs five years ago. He is also a 10-year veteran of the United States Army and has worked as a mason.
Luallin told the Press & Dakotan during a campaign stop this week that he wasn’t quite expecting a congressional run.
“We moved here and I thought I was retiring,” he said. “And here we are after attending the Libertarian state convention, they convinced me that I should run for Congress.”
He said there are several reasons why he felt compelled to run when asked, but one stands out the most.
“I’m deeply concerned about the division in this country — I think a lot of people are,” he said. “A lot of that division is rooted in a very dysfunctional duopoly that’s more concerned about power and control and ingratiating certain groups than it is about solving our problems. I think that we need a third-party candidate on all facets, but certainly in Congress.”
He said he understands both sides.
“I think I can walk in both camps and I can help people come together,” he said. “I use the slogan, ‘Bringing us together,’ because of that. And let’s face it — if I wasn’t running, Dusty would be running unopposed, and that’s almost unheard of for a congressional seat. I find that very troubling.”
Luallin said his background his given him some experiences that would be beneficial to the position.
“I don’t think anything prepares you specifically for Congress, but in the Army, I started in the infantry, and by the time I was done, I was teaching NCOES, which is Non-Commissioned Officers Education System — that’s teaching leadership,” he said. “I was teaching soldiers how to become sergeants, so I think I benefit greatly from that. I moved up the scale from being a laborer to owning my own business, so I’m very aware of what it costs to run a business, employees and all of that.”
COVID-19
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the country, Luallin said that the ultimate recovery will depend on making sure businesses have the means to recover along with the people.
“A real recovery will look like letting people go back to work,” he said. “Let businesses thrive. That involves everything from deregulation on a certain level. Currently, the government picks winners and losers by subsidies, by regulation that are all lobbied by these interest groups. If we’re going to be equal — and I mean equal in all aspects — we need to remove those roadblocks so that everyone has a playing field that’s leveled and everybody can take part.”
He added that it may be difficult for the federal government to implement any protocols going forward to mitigate another pandemic in the future.
“I was reading about the Spanish Flu pandemic,” he said. “It was curious to me to know that this actual virus is actually a mutation of that very same virus. That virus has mutated numerous times and we’ve seen it over and over again — we had the Swine Flu, we had various other flu epidemics like this. … How can we mitigate that? I’m not sure that it’s possible. I don’t think there’s going to be a catch-all vaccine that’s going to stop all of that. In fact, I’m pretty positive there is not.”
RACE
This year has also been dominated by conversations about how the country deals with race.
With so much attention on systemic racism, Luallin said that ultimately it can’t be the government itself that changes the situation.
“I’ve heard people say we need to stop making these divisions and stop talking about it and start treating each other (better) on a day-to-day basis in our communities from the bottom up,” he said. “It can’t come from the top down. You can’t legislate people’s hearts and minds. It has to come from (the heart).”
He said that these issues need to be dealt with, even if some people don’t necessarily experience them.
“It’s everywhere and we need to deal with it,” he said. “I’m guilty of it, too. Because I have lived in white privilege, if you will, most of my life, I’m blind to it. I can’t even see it and sometimes I don’t even acknowledge it, but it’s there.”
