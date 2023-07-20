The annual Family Fun Day and “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” events will be held Saturday, July 22, on the lawn at the Meridian Bridge in downtown Yankton.
Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m.-noon and will include activities for the whole family, including games, inflatables and a Dunk Tank. This free event is sponsored by River City Family Connections. Call 605-665-4811, extension 101, for more information.
