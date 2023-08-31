Patrol

Two Nebraska State Patrol cruisers pose outside Memorial Stadium. 

 Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN — During Thursday night’s Nebraska-Minnesota football game, spectators may have noticed a shift in the “backfield” that provides security for the NU football coach.

In a change communicated Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol’s executive protection team — the group that provides security for the governor — will now escort NU football coach Matt Rhule as he departs the field after home and away games.

