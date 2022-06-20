Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Jamie Kleinschmit, 40, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Tristan Harrison, 32, Scotland, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Joseph Huber, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tyler Gerving, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Chad Elkins, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Theodis Smith III, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault, driving with a suspended license and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Randy Schley, 27, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, open container in a motor vehicle and a stop sign violation.
• Mitchel Frericks, 33, Remsen, Iowa, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
• Tyler Mutchler, 34, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated grand theft; disorderly conduct; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and resisting arrest.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 46, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Summer Minshall, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Katterhagen, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Destiny Bitsos, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Gerald Fallis Jr., 45, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear.
