VERMILLION — Traffic on a stretch of the South Dakota Highway 50 Bypass that runs through Vermillion had to be brought to a standstill for a time after a construction worker broke a gas line near the Highway 50 bypass’ intersection with S.D. Highway 19.
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a report of the gas leak at 11:50 a.m. Friday. According to a press release from the department, the first arriving unit confirmed that a 4-inch plastic gas main (60 psi) had been cut by contractors working on the Highway 50 bypass improvement project.
MidAmerican Energy was notified and responded to the location.
Law enforcement prohibited traffic on Highway 50 from approximately one mile west and one mile east of the incident location. Traffic was also prohibited one mile north of the incident on Highway 19 and one mile south on Stanford St.
Fire units remained on standby as MidAmerican Energy personnel worked to isolate the leak. Once the leak was contained, all roadways were reopened and units returned to service. Full repair of the gas line is ongoing.
There were no civilian or first responder injuries during this incident. Total call time was two hours and 37 minutes.
Local units that responded to the call are the Vermillion Fire EMS Department with three apparatus, four support vehicles and 11 personnel; the South Dakota Highway Patrol; the City of Vermillion Police Department; the Clay County Sheriff’s Department; Clay County Emergency Management; and MidAmerican Energy.
