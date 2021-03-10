A Sign Of Spring

Healthy Yankton’s Community Gardens is plotting its 2021 return with more opportunities for veteran gardeners and newbies alike.
Open registration begins Monday, March 15, and may be done by phone. The tentative opening date is April 18.
This year, there are 138 plots, including four raised garden beds, in the west-side gardens near the dog park along West City Limits Road and 136 plots in the east-side gardens at Yankton’s 4-H grounds. Standard plots are approximately 12-by-18 feet and spring tilling is included.
“I want to give thanks to everybody that helped make this new east-side garden possible, because it wasn’t just the Healthy Yankton Committee,” Angie O’Connor, Healthy Yankton board member, told the Press & Dakotan. “We recognized there was a need, but the Yankton County 4-H was fantastic to work with.”
Water and additional funding for setup were supplied by South Dakota Community Foundation and Farm Credit Services of America, and tilling is provided every year by Mark Hunhoff, she added.
Gardeners may rent up to two plots each. They must provide their own equipment including tools, seeds, plants and hoses, and must keep plots weeded throughout the season.
Until the beginning of the pandemic, Missouri Valley Master Gardeners were available to help with many gardening questions, but whether that resource will be available this year is still uncertain, she said.
Because it’s standard for Healthy Yankton to give last year’s gardeners the option to keep their plots for the next year, the west-side gardens are already about 70% rented out, O’Connor said. The east-side gardens have more plots available, with only about 22% rented.
“We started the east-side gardens last year pretty late in the season and we only rented about 47 plots, which we were elated about,” O’Connor said. “I think, last year, a lot of people probably didn’t know about them, so we’re hoping to provide an awareness to people that it’s there and is another great location, just like the west-side gardens.”
Healthy Yankton’s Community Gardens has been around for about a decade, giving local gardening enthusiasts a place to grow anything from corn to flowers, she said.
“We see a lot of people getting two plots,” O’Connor said. “They get one to grow all their vining plants — zucchini and pumpkin or watermelon — and then another one for their root vegetables: carrots, onions and radishes, and also their tomatoes.”
Those who opt for a single plot often train their vining plants stakes and trellises to leave room for other crops, she said.
Some gardeners have been using the community gardens for years and are quite experienced, but every year there are new gardeners hoping to start a fun new activity, O’Connor said.
“With the pandemic, I think it’s a nice outlet for people to get outside,” she said. “They may be away from other people, but can still be outside and have a place to go to be active.”
———
Visit Healthy Yankton’s Facebook page for more information or call 605-660-5506 to register for garden plots.
