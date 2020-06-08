City Prepares For Budgeting Amid COVID Revenue Dip

The City of Yankton is gearing up for budgeting season, but it comes just as the city’s revenues are starting to sag under the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday night’s meeting of the City Commission, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon announced the city was down 6.72% in May — the first drop in revenues that the city has seen all year.
“As we predicted, our sales tax is starting to feel a little bit of pain from COVID-19,” Leon said.
Contributing significantly to the drop was Yankton’s BBB (bed, board, booze tax), which was down 26.58% from the same month in 2019. Overall, the BBB is now down 5.49% on the year.
Despite the gloomy May, the city is still up 3.85% cumulatively over the same point in 2019 thanks to a robust start to the year.
The city had also budgeted for flat growth in 2020.
However, Leon isn’t expecting those robust numbers returning anytime soon.
“Hopefully we’ll see that turning around with things being open,” she said. “However, with many events and activities canceled for the summer, I think we’ll still have a tough summer and tough fall.”
Sales tax impacts have been felt statewide.
In April, only two cities among South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion — Watertown and Brookings — were recording cumulative losses. In May, they were joined by Vermillion (-2.10%), Huron (-0.29%) and Mitchell (-0.93%).
All cities saw their cumulative difference shrink between April and May, except for Aberdeen, which finished first, up 9.40% on the year. Brookings, on the other hand, is down the most at 4.85% on the year.
The City of Yankton is set to begin budgeting talks for 2021 with a commission work session on Monday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. with the option to continue into Tuesday if city officials and the board feel it is needed.
Leon said there ultimately may be some relief coming into the city to help offset pandemic losses.
“We have been discussing with the governor’s office as well as with our peers in the state about what funding may be available through the CARES Act,” she said. “We have gotten some good indications that there will be some funding for local cities and municipalities in South Dakota.”
However, she said details are still scant at this time.
“We don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet,” she said. “It sounds like the state will be working through our planning districts to distribute those funds.”
It was also announced that July 13 will be reorganization day for the City Commission. At that time, Commissioners-Elect Stephanie Moser (incumbent), Ben Brunick and Tony Maibaum will be sworn in.
The extended terms of commissioners Chris Ferdig and Jake Hoffner will expire then.
As for whether the swearing-in ceremony will happen in person, Leon said that will be decided closer to the meeting, depending on the local health situation.
“I think it’s preferable to do that physical swearing in,” she said. “I think we could do that at a distance.”
The board will also nominate and vote on a mayor at this time.
Commissioners Amy Miner and Dave Carda were not present during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Had its first meeting with a physical presence since the governor’s executive order allowing for fully-digital meetings expired. However, aside from IT Director Duane Johnson, nobody entered the commission chambers at RTEC Monday evening.
• Approved starting the Music at the Meridian concert series on July 23.
• Approved Summit Activities Center rate increases for 2022.
• Approved declaring miscellaneous office equipment surplus property.
• Passed a resolution supporting the National League of Cities’ “Cities are Essential” campaign.
