COVID-19 cases are on the rise, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s (DOH) weekly update.
Wednesday, the DOH recorded an additional 52 cases per day during the week of July 25-31, an increase of 68% from the 31 cases per day reported during the previous week.
Also Wednesday, the DOH announced 374 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 110,159.
Yankton County currently has 10 active cases of COVID and a 4.3% weekly Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests positivity rate. The county is currently experiencing “moderate” spread of the virus, according to the DOH’s COVID dashboard.
The DOH also reported 55 new probable cases.
Currently, South Dakota has 657 active cases of COVID-19, 39 COVID hospitalizations and 122,885 (+146) recoveries, according to the dashboard.
Seven new deaths were reported in Beadle, Butte, Charles Mix, Faulk, Hughes, Lawrence and Pennington counties. The state’s overall COVID death toll stands at 2,050.
The state reported a 7.7% PCR test positivity rate over the last seven days and a 6.9% positivity rate of the last 14 days.
The DOH’s COVID dashboard is updated on Wednesdays.
