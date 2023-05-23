PLAINVIEW, Neb. — This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. thrive.
This year, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), a member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 57 years helping families throughout Northeast Nebraska.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact NENCAP and our network has had on families,” said Executive Director Amy Munderloh. “Last year alone, we served 11,000 individuals in Northeast Nebraska and over 15 million as a network across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and budgeting.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. “We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Munderloh. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Northeast Nebraska needs.”
NENCAP is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. NENCAP serves clients with programs such as: Head Start, Early Head Start, WIC, Immunization, Healthy Families, Weatherization, Family Services, free tax preparation, car seat programs, Veteran Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and food pantries. NENCAP’s mission statement is, “People helping people: empowering individuals, strengthening families and enriching communities in Northeast Nebraska.”
The agency can be contacted at 1-800-445-2505. Additional information can be found at www.nencap.org.
