The Yankton School Board will consider a contract for a new business manager at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
This month’s meeting will be held on Tuesday due to the Easter Monday holiday.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 11:42 pm
The school board is expected to approve a contract for Chareen Gerber to take the reins July 1 as the new YSD business manager. She would replace Jason Bietz, who announced his departure from the school district earlier this year.
Also Tuesday, the school board will approve an updated Master Teacher Contract with a 7% pay increase for the 2023-24 School Year.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the Yankton School District (YSD) Administration Building at 2410 West City Limits Road. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
