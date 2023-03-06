Beadle Elementary School will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Yankton High School Theater.
Students in grades 4-5 will be performing a musical entitled “Summer Camp,” written by John Jacobson and Mac Huff. “Summer Camp” is a musical caper about finding a place to belong. The audience will be welcomed to Camp Runamok and will experience all of the crazy things about summer camp...from the morning routine and bugs on parade, to the camp skits and talent show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.