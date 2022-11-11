100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 12, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 12, 1947
• With Santa Claus coming to Yankton in his new postwar helicopter, with a free movie for the children in the city auditorium, and with plans for the most elaborate Christmas street decorations ever seen in the city, Yankton’s 1947 Christmas season promises to be the most interesting and beautiful in the city’s history, according to announcement today from Chamber of Commerce Secretary James R. Smith.
• Funeral services and honorary military rites are planned for the first World War II casualty of this area to be brought home for burial. The body of Sgt. Wenceslaus Bares, son of Anton Bares, Tabor, will arrive in Yankton Thursday via train after a long journey from Germany where he died of wounds on December 9, 1944.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, November 12, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 12, 1997
• As the nation paused Tuesday to remember its past on Veterans Day, Yankton devoted a few moments of its holiday to remember an enigma named William South, a British-born airman who died of pneumonia while serving in the Royal Flying Corps of Canada at the very end of World War I. He was buried in Yankton in 1918. South came to America and attended Yankton College. South, who was engaged to Sylvia Fanslow of Yankton, apparently had been instrumental in the lighting of the Garden Terrace Theater on the old YC campus.
• When the Chinese government agreed to buy $3 billion worth of airplanes from the Boeing Co. last month, the after effects could be felt nationwide, including in Yankton. Yankton is home to the Freeman Company, which is a sole provider of some airplane parts for Boeing.
