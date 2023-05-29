Nebraska Legislature

Carvings on the Nebraska State Capitol include those of religious leaders like Moses and Solomon, points out a former pastor who leads a Bible study of state senators and staff.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Conservatives ruled at the State Capitol like never before in 2023, passing several right-wing measures, including proposals on gun rights and school choice that had been perennial losers in the Legislature, as well as new restrictions on abortion and transgender rights.

And, it appears that an 11th-hour push will be successful to achieve a long-running goal of the right: to repeal Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law.

